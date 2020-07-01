A Tulsa man is on his way to prison after being convicted in early June of a 2019 slaying.
Travonta Ashley, 22, was sentenced to 30 years in Department of Corrections custody for the killing of Ryan Johnson. Originally charged with first-degree murder, Ashley pleaded to manslaughter.
Ashley shot Johnson, 28, in the back during an argument over a woman at a west Tulsa apartment complex the night of April 24, 2019. Johnson later died at a hospital.
In an interview last year with the Tulsa World, Dawn Johnson described her son, Ryan, as a man who cared.
The eldest of his siblings, he felt a responsibility to be the "man of the house," she said, and he acted on it; he took care of those he loved.
When his young niece lost her father, Ryan stepped in to take her to a father-daughter dance, Johnson said. And when the niece ran a fever the night of the dance, Ryan still gave her a good time at a bowling alley after she rested up.
Following Ashley's conviction and sentencing, Johnson wrote on Facebook that at first she was angry about his sentence length, but "I soon realized that 30,45, or 100 years will not change what has happened.
"Ryan is gone for ever," she continued. "(Ashley) and his family lost many hopes and dreams just as my family did. Today I pray for this man and his family, just I as do my own family."
Ryan was Tulsa's 20th homicide victim of 62 in 2019. Read more about his life and the lives of other victims in the Tulsa World's 2019 project: bit.ly/TulsaVictims2019.
