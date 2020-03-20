Cain's Ballroom

The Tulsa Music Awards are being moved to a later date at Cain’s Ballroom. Tulsa World file

 Cory Young

The Tulsa Music Awards is among Cain’s Ballroom events that are being postponed.

Cain’s Ballroom used social media to update the venue’s postponements and to announce that a Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Battle of the Bands event scheduled for April 3 has been cancelled.

The Tulsa Music Awards, originally scheduled April 11, have been moved to June 13. Other postponements include the annual 80s Prom and concerts by Railroad Earth, Grouplove and Hot Club of Cowtown. New dates will be announced.

Said the post: “Refunds will be available if you cannot make the rescheduled dates. Stay well. More info soon.”

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389