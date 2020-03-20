The Tulsa Music Awards is among Cain’s Ballroom events that are being postponed.
Cain’s Ballroom used social media to update the venue’s postponements and to announce that a Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma Battle of the Bands event scheduled for April 3 has been cancelled.
The Tulsa Music Awards, originally scheduled April 11, have been moved to June 13. Other postponements include the annual 80s Prom and concerts by Railroad Earth, Grouplove and Hot Club of Cowtown. New dates will be announced.
Said the post: “Refunds will be available if you cannot make the rescheduled dates. Stay well. More info soon.”