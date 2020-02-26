One of the world’s most popular opera’s of all time, Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” will be presented this weekend by Tulsa Opera. It’s the tragic story of a young Japanese woman whose arranged marriage with an American naval officer leads to tragedy. And it is set to some of the most romantic and beautiful music Puccini ever wrote. Star Maria Natale and director John de los Santos talk about this classic work of lyric theater on pages D6-7.
Tulsa Opera's 'Madama Butterfly'
Tags
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
James writes primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
They were innocent. But these Tulsans found their time on 'Live PD' impacted their lives
-
Work on city's new $47 million children's museum set to begin
-
No permit required: Bill would allow 'spotlighting' coyotes statewide
-
'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny
-
Spring weather outlook: 'It's a crapshoot'
promotion
Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions
promotion
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…