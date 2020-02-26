One of the world’s most popular opera’s of all time, Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” will be presented this weekend by Tulsa Opera. It’s the tragic story of a young Japanese woman whose arranged marriage with an American naval officer leads to tragedy. And it is set to some of the most romantic and beautiful music Puccini ever wrote. Star Maria Natale and director John de los Santos talk about this classic work of lyric theater on pages D6-7.

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags