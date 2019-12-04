Tulsa city councilors voted Wednesday to pass an ordinance developers hope will end sidewalks to nowhere.
Councilors voted 6-0 to change a city requirement that new construction projects have sidewalks. Now, rather than requiring that every new project have a sidewalk, regardless of its usefulness, the council voted to let developers pay a fee to the city in lieu of building a nonessential sidewalk.
Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, commended the move at Wednesday’s council meeting as a solution that helps all parties.
Smith said the council had good intentions of making the city more walkable with the sidewalk requirement, but he said the fix lets developers contribute to the city’s goals without wasting resources.
“Now (developers) will have an option to pay a fee to the city of Tulsa where they can use that money to continue sidewalks in more strategic areas,” Smith said. “This program was needed, and the city of Tulsa needs to work on installing sidewalks in key areas, not having the development community install sidewalks in an area that makes no sense.”
Developers who build in noncritical sidewalk areas — meaning not in a subdivision, on a major street, or near a pedestrian area such as a park, school or place of worship — have the option of paying a fee per square foot of sidewalk that otherwise would be required.
The fee, initially $6.44 per square foot, is calculated as 80% of the average cost per square foot for the city to install sidewalks. The Streets and Stormwater Department uses the annual citywide infrastructure contract to calculate the cost.
Those fees will go to the city and will be used to install or repair sidewalks in critical areas.