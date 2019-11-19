The Tulsa Press Club will honor Cherokee Nation Businesses Executive Chairman and former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker as the Tulsa Press Club’s 2019 Headliner of the Year on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The 2019 Headliner of the Year Award will take place in the Sky Room on the 18th floor of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. An honoree reception for sponsors begins at 6 p.m. The dinner and program begin at 7 p.m.
Tulsa Press Club & Benevolent Society annually recognizes Tulsa-area civic, business and professional leaders that made headlines over the past year for their unselfish contributions to the growth, prosperity, people and culture of Tulsa and the surrounding areas.
In August of this year, Baker completed two terms in office, serving the largest tribal nation in the United States. He leaves a lasting impact on the health and economic prosperity of the Cherokee people.
“We could not think of an individual who has better embodied the traits of a Headliner over the past several years than Chief Baker,” Claire Johnson, president of the Tulsa Press Club, said. “With his signature achievement, the new Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center opening this fall, it’s also a timely way to honor Chief Baker’s service to the Cherokee people and to all of Oklahoma.”
Baker will join a prestigious list of Headliners of the Year, including honorees, such as W.K. Warren (1956), W.G. Skelly (1957), Dan P. Holmes (1973), John C. Leake (1983), Peggy Helmerich (1987), Henry Zarrow (1991), Senator Maxine Horner (1995), Roxana Lorton (1997), Jack Zarrow (1999), Robert Lorton (2000), Kathy Taylor (2004), Gov. Henry Bellmon (2006), Bill and Kathy LaFortune (2017) and the Cherokee Nation’s own Wilma Mankiller, who was honored in 2007, along with many other Oklahomans who have made the lives of their fellow statesmen better through civic duty and dedication to service above self.
Baker will also be presented with an original caricature drawn by Tulsa World cartoonist Bruce Plante.
For information on tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact Tulsa Press Club general manager Becki Watson at becki@tulsapressclub.org or 918-583-7737.