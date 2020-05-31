Black Tulsans’ efforts to save what remained of Greenwood after the race massacre might have been for naught without the cadre of African American attorneys representing them in the courts.
There were several such attorneys, but the most prominent were B.C. Franklin, Isaac “Ike” Spears and P.A. Chappelle. For what must have been little financial reward, they successfully fought the city’s extension of the fire code ordinance, a tactic intended to pressure black property owners to sell to white real estate developers.
Franklin, Spears and Chappelle formed a partnership that, during the summer of 1921, operated from a tent in the burned district. With the assistance of a white attorney named Mather Eakes, they brought two lawsuits against the fire ordinance and convinced a three-judge panel in Tulsa County District Court to preserve their clients’ property rights.