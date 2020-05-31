Tulsa City Auditor Mary Seaman seems to have played a small but key role in stopping plans to turn Greenwood into a commercial district.
Seaman, a Republican, became the first woman elected to city office in Tulsa in April 1920. She almost immediately came into conflict with the all-male city commission.
A stickler for details, Seaman resisted what she considered inappropriate and even illegal transfers of funds among city accounts and refused to approve payments to commissioners doing business with the city.
When the commission extended the fire code into parts of Greenwood not previously covered, Seaman reportedly told a three-judge panel that it was not done for safety reasons but in an attempt to force out black property owners.
The panel overturned the fire code ordinance, effectively ending the buyout plans.
Seaman was defeated for re-election in 1922 and did not hold public office again.