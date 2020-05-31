Mary Seaman

Three of the four city commissioners elected that year were also Republicans, as was City Auditor Mary Seaman, the first woman to hold municipal office in Tulsa. The recently hired police chief, John Gustafson, was a former railroad detective and private investigator whose appointment had been opposed by Tulsa County Sheriff Willard McCullough. A former cowboy with an elegant handlebar moustache, McCullough had served as Tulsa County sheriff off and on since statehood and had been returned to office in 1920 after the incumbent, Jim Woolley, failed to prevent the lynching of a suspected murderer.

 Photo credit: Beryl Ford Collection/Rotary Club of Tulsa

Tulsa City Auditor Mary Seaman seems to have played a small but key role in stopping plans to turn Greenwood into a commercial district.

Seaman, a Republican, became the first woman elected to city office in Tulsa in April 1920. She almost immediately came into conflict with the all-male city commission.

A stickler for details, Seaman resisted what she considered inappropriate and even illegal transfers of funds among city accounts and refused to approve payments to commissioners doing business with the city.

When the commission extended the fire code into parts of Greenwood not previously covered, Seaman reportedly told a three-judge panel that it was not done for safety reasons but in an attempt to force out black property owners.

The panel overturned the fire code ordinance, effectively ending the buyout plans.

Seaman was defeated for re-election in 1922 and did not hold public office again.

