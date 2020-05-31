Tulsa Race Massacre: How World War I shaped Tulsa

ARCH OF WELCOME Tulsa welcomes home Company D, 111th Engineers of the 36th Division, a Tulsa unit, on June 12, 1919. Parade passing under the stately Arch of Triumph erected on Main Street, between Third and Fourth, at a cost of $3,500 and paid for by public subscription. The celebration was under the auspices of the American Legion and under the immediate direction of a committee composed of Lee Daniel, chairman; S.E. Dunn, R.H. Berry, Dr. W.A. Cook and Don Ray. Photo scanned from “Tulsa County in the World War”, Tulsa County Historical Society, 1919.