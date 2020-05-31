Three active Oklahoma National Guard units were based in Tulsa on May 31, 1921: a rifle company (Third Infantry, Company B), a supply company and a sanitation detachment, which was essentially a medical unit.
The rifle company, commanded by Captain John McCuen, had an authorized strength of 65 but McCuen said he never had more than 30 men at his disposal during the violence.
A special train carrying 100 members of two rifle companies and a machine gun company was dispatched from Oklahoma City at about 5 a.m. on June 1 and arrived in Tulsa shortly after 8 a.m. Adjutant General Charles Barrett accompanied the train.
According to some, the arriving troops were slow into action. Barrett said any delay was caused by his inability to find the local authorities. He established a headquarters in city hall and asked Gov. J.B.A. Robertson to declare martial law, which Robertson did.
By early afternoon, the shooting, burning and looting had stopped.