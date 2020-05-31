Figures from July 31, 1921 Red Cross report

House burned 1,256

Houses looted but not burned 221

Families living in tents 245

Number of families registered 1,912

Number of persons registered 5,739

From Dec. 30, 1921, Red Cross report

Whites hospitalized at Red Cross expense 48

Blacks hospitalized at Red Cross expense 135

Red Cross first aid cases related to massacre 531

One-room homes constructed 180

Two-room homes constructed 272

Three-room homes constructed 312

One-story brick or cement buildings 24

Two-story brick or cement buildings 24

Three-story brick or cement buildings 3

Families living in tents 49

(Construction summary includes buildings not built with Red Cross assistance.)

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365