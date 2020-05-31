Tulsa in the spring of 1921 was a proud place. In the space of a decade and a half, it had grown from a dusty town of a few thousand to a city approaching 75,000. Through hard work and luck, it had become the hub of the great Mid-Continent oilfield and had no trouble bragging about it.
In March, the World proudly proclaimed that Tulsa’s building permits for January totaled the highest value of any in the Kansas City Federal Reserve district. Enrollment at Tulsa High School topped 1,800, and the new wing under construction would make it the largest high school building west of the Mississippi River.
The skyline of today’s Tulsa was beginning to take shape. The Kennedy Building, the lower portions of what are now the Mid-Continent and 320 S. Boston Buildings, the City Hall at Fourth Street and Cincinnati Avenue and Convention Hall at Main and Brady Streets had been completed.
Work would soon begin on the Atlas Life Building at 415 S. Boston Ave.
But there were other sides to Tulsa that its many boosters preferred no one noticed. Crime, vice, violence and corruption were common, as was poverty.
“We have heard it said several times that Tulsa has no slums,” two social workers, hired by the city to assess local conditions, reported in February 1921. “As a matter of fact, Tulsa has an acute slum problem.”
Wealth and poverty were only one of Tulsa’s divisions.
While most of Oklahoma was dominated by the Democratic Party, Tulsa was split more or less 50-50. Local elections — held every two years then — almost always resulted in a change in city and county leadership.
The winners always campaigned on reform, but cynics suggested the only thing that changed was which flophouses and illegal liquor operations the police raided. In May 1921, the Tulsa Police Department was under investigation by the Oklahoma attorney general’s office for, among other things, operating an auto theft ring out of the auto theft division.
Political divisions weren’t just about party, either.
For years, a group that included World Publisher Eugene Lorton and businessman Cyrus Avery — later to become famous for bringing U.S. Route 66 through Oklahoma — battled Sand Springs industrialist Charles Page over ultimate control of Tulsa’s water supply. Lorton and Avery favored piping water from Spavinaw Creek; Page wanted to sell Tulsa water from his Shell Creek Reservoir.
By the spring of 1921, a final campaign was underway for a bond issue to finance the Spavinaw project. Page and his minions had almost — but not quite — given up.
Tulsa was also divided by race. The geographic divide ran mainly along the Frisco railroad tracks, up Detroit Avenue and along the base of Sunset Hill.
But black and and white Tulsans were also separated economically and politically.
The African American section on the northeast side of town was relatively prosperous given the legal, economic and social constraints of the day. Some residents, through hard work and thrift, had achieved a remarkably high standard of living.
But there were still places they could not go and things they could not do. And many of them were tired of being told no, especially after having fought to “make the world safe for democracy,” as President Woodrow Wilson described the United States’ entry into World War I.
On May 12, 1921, an elderly couple identified as Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Irge were arrested for refusing to give up their street car seats to a white person.
The incident attracted only a few lines in the afternoon Tulsa Tribune; in retrospect, it seems a clear message that black Tulsans’ resolve was stiffening — a message that would become quite clear in the weeks, months and years ahead.