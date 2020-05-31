The city commission’s reconstruction committee was sympathetic to real estate interests wanting to buy most of the burned area and redevelop it as commercial property.
African Americans were encouraged to use the proceeds from these sales to buy lots further north and east, in what is now the vicinity of Peoria Avenue and Pine Street.
To push matters along, the city commission extended the city’s fire code to include most of the burned area. It was thought African Americans could not afford to rebuild to code, and therefore would have to move.
But they didn’t.
The buyout scheme failed because black property owners refused to sell for less than the full value and because the real estate speculators could not raise the money to pay it. In late summer, Tulsa County’s three state judges, ruling together, voided the fire code extension as an illegal attempt to gain control of private property.