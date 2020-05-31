Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbed Black Wall Street, according to tradition, by the great educator Booker T. Washington. Residential neighborhoods spread out in a bustling community of several thousand souls.

In a little more than 12 hours, it was gone. White mobs invaded Greenwood intent on burning, looting and killing. This is what happened in the 1921.

Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report. 

Tulsa Race Massacre: Weeks after opening, Mount Zion was burned down. Faith and perseverance rebuilt it

The church held its first service on April 4, 1921 at 419 N. Elgin Ave. It opened after a five-year, ambitious $92,000 investment. Less than two months later, white mobs destroyed it.

