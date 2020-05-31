In the wake of the first shots, the Tulsa World reported a few hours later, “Armed men seemed to spring from everywhere ... Practically all hardware stores were emptied of guns and ammunition.”
Several hundred of the unarmed whites first went to the National Guard Armory on East Sixth Street, now the home of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 577, demanding weapons. They were faced down by Major James Bell, several of his men, a civilian and a motorcycle policeman named Leo Irish, with Bell telling them to get moving or get shot.
Elsewhere, citizens and even the police started breaking into sporting goods and hardware stores. The police department itself seems not to have had much in the way of long guns, for it, too, asked the National Guard for rifles and wound up getting them from the security guards at a local refinery.
African Americans retreating through downtown made a brief stand at Second Street and Cincinnati Avenue before retreating into Greenwood and an overnight standoff with an enraged mob determined to put down what was already being described as a “negro uprising.”