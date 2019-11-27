Tulsa’s first native-born mayor, George E. Norvell, died Friday of cancer. Norvell, 83, had been ill for several months.
The best description of Norvell came at a Memorial Day ceremony when it was recalled that he was a cheerleader in high school and remained a cheerleader for Oklahoma all his life.
Norvell, the city’s 28th mayor, also was Tulsa County’s first juvenile judge, and had served as a municipal judge. He was active in Democratic party politics. He was also active in veterans organizations and in Tulsa and Oklahoma historical societies. He was well known as a participant in veterans’ parades and ceremonies and had served as master of ceremonies for Memorial Day services at Memorial Park in May. It was the 43rd time he had participated in that ceremony.
His last public appearance was on June 8 when he was master of ceremonies at a meeting of the Tulsa Association of Pioneers — one of the organizations dear to his heart. He was taken to the meeting from the nursing home which he entered after becoming ill.
Norvell’s days as a cheerleader at Tulsa Central High School were recalled in May at a Memorial Day ceremony at Floral Haven Cemetery which honored Norvell and other veterans.
“George arrived in Tulsa the same year that Oklahoma received its statehood,” Tulsa Junior College President Dean Van Trease said. “He saw the streets paved for the first time.
“In high school he was a cheerleader and he continues to be a cheerleader for the state.”
Services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Moore’s Funeral Home.
Norvell became mayor in 1956, and during his administration, construction was begun on the Skelly Bypass and the one-way street system in downtown Tulsa was initiated. During his term, Tulsa’s population was 237,000.
Instead of seeking re-election in 1958, Norvell became a candidate for lieutenant governor of Oklahoma, but was not successful.
In his Memorial Day address, Van Trease recalled that Norvell declined to run for a second term as mayor because felt that he deserved only so much honor.
After serving as mayor, Norvell was appointed alternate municipal judge by his successor, Mayor James Maxwell.
Norvell was a regent of Tulsa Junior College.
During his 1956 to 1958 administration, Norvell worked on a number of projects. He considered among the more significant accomplishments of his administration the parks survey that led to the separation of the city parks and the airport authority, institution of the civil service system, passage of expressway bond issues, and the opening of negotiations for Oologah water for industrial purposes.
Norvell once said that he was also proud of “my promise to adjust inequities in the sewer tax rates and I did it without raising the rates.”
When he decided to run for mayor in 1956, he resigned his position as commander of the Carson-Wilson Post No. 1 of the American Legion. But he remained active in the organization.
Norvell had also held many posts in the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Norvell once lectured former Mayor James M. Inhofe and the City Commission, convincing them to waive a $1,700 fee for police and other city services associated with the Veterans’ Day parade.
“We should keep lighting the fires of freedom that sometimes flicker and grow dim — for the young people,” he said.
Norvell was born July 20, 1907, in a house at 913 S. Lawton Ave., a site now occupied by the Tulsa Regional Medical Center.
Norvell learned about mayors at an early age — he was delivered in 1907 by the city’s seventh mayor, Dr. Charles L. Reeder.
“I attended some of Oklahoma’s first legislative sessions in Guthrie, although I was only 4 months old,” he once said, explaining that as a child his mother had taken him to the early state capital to be near his father, Woodson Norvell, an attorney who was a member of the first Legislature.
A classmate at the University of Oklahoma of former Speaker of the House Carl Albert, Norvell received his law degree from George Washington University in 1931.
The next year he became the city attorney for Seminole, a position he held for eight years.
From 1939 until 1942, he was vice chairman of the state Board of Review for Unemployment Compensation.
He enlisted in the Army as a private in 1942, only a few months after the beginning of World War II. He was assigned to counter-intelligence. He served in the China-India-Burma theater, where he received the Bronze Star. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the field at Kunming, China, in 1945.
After the war, Norvell returned to Tulsa to practice law and in 1949 became Tulsa’s first juvenile judge under a six-year appointment by then-Gov. Roy Turner. It was Oklahoma’s first juvenile court and set the pattern for others. He resigned in 1954 to make an unsuccessful campaign for the congressional seat occupied by the late Rep. Page Belcher.
A member of one of Tulsa’s pioneer families, he was a past president of the Tulsa Association of Pioneers.
Norvell was active in the American Legion’s Boys’ State program.
Norvell often provided an entertainment program at the Tulsa Senior Citizens Association meetings. He also frequented nursing homes, carrying a ukulele which he used to accompany the singing of old songs such as “My Old Kentucky Home.”
In 1980, he was honored as one of four Tulsa mayors who contributed to Tulsa’s rise as a leading Sun Belt metropolis.
Survivors include his wife, Opal; three sons, Russell Norvell, of Mendocino, Calif., Phil Norvell, of Tulsa, and Bill Norvell, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and two daughters, Norma Durham, of Tulsa, and Sheila Turner of San Diego, and eight grandchildren.
Friends are contributing to the Saint Francis Hospital Hospice Program.