Owasso police arrested a woman from Tulsa on counts of shoplifting from a local retailer.
The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, at Walmart Supercenter.
Loss-prevention employees reported that Juanita Marie Ritter, 46, allegedly selected several items of clothing, concealed them in her purse and exited the store without paying, the arrest report shows.
Staff detained Ritter and recovered the items, valued at $47.30. A records check also revealed a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest from Tulsa County, according to the report.
Ritter was placed under arrest and transported to jail.