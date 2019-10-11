Three Tulsa women were jailed in an Owasso shoplifting incident.
Loss-prevention employees at Kohl’s reported a theft around 2:55 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, according to the police report.
It states that they saw three women conceal merchandise in their pants and attempted to exit the store without paying. They confronted the suspects as they left the store and detained them for police.
The women were identified as 42-year-old Evelyn Teresa Hurd, 18-year-old Nakiya Vaughn Johnson and 21-year-old Shermonque Monique Oliver Robinson.
The suspects were arrested and the merchandise was recovered, valued at $643.