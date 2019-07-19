Owasso police arrested a Tulsa woman for allegedly stealing items from Walmart.
On Saturday, July 13, officers were dispatched to the 96th Street store for a shoplifting that occurred around 11:50 p.m.
The police report shows that loss-prevention employees said Linnea Danielle Adams, 49, had selected a purse from a display and removed the price tags.
Adams then allegedly selected several items and concealed them inside the purse. She also reported switched the packaging on a ribeye steak and packaged the item in a lesser priced container, the report shows.
Adams then allegedly proceeded to the checkout, where she reportedly paid the fraudulent lesser price for the steak and left without paying for the purse or its contents, according to the report.
Staff detained Adams and recovered the stolen items, valued at $120.05. She was placed under arrest and upon being searched, officers located a variety of pain medication pills in her possession without a valid prescription.