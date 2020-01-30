In the latest issue of Tulsa World Magazine, Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
The new issue, which will be in home-delivered newspapers today, also features heart-healthy recipes and explores the art of writing a love letter, as well as the best chocolate shops to buy treats for your sweetheart.
You will also be able to find the magazine at more than 100 locations across Tulsa, including Boomtown Tees, 114 S. Elgin Ave.; Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.; Mecca Coffee, 1330 E. 41st St.; the Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way; and the Coffee House on Cherry Street, 1502 E. 15th St.
Look for Tulsa World Magazine in your home-delivered Tulsa World on Saturday, Feb. 1. To subscribe to the Tulsa World or to Tulsa World Magazine, go to tulsaworld.com/subscribe or call 918-582-0921 or toll free at 800-444-6552.
Copies of the magazine can be purchased at more than 100 locations across Tulsa. They can also be mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584.