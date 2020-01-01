How much can happen in a decade?
A lot.
For the first time in Oklahoma history, voters elected a woman to lead the state. There was a record snowstorm, flooding, earthquakes and devastating tornadoes.
High-profile law enforcement shootings led to calls for institutional reform and an examination of whether race factored into policing.
A professional basketball team the state grew to love unexpectedly reached the NBA Finals. On the gridiron, Oklahoma football produced two Heisman Trophy winners with unique backstories.
The state lost a billionaire benefactor deeply enamored with orange and black. A tragic plane crash and homecoming parade wreck shook Oklahoma State University. A gut-wrenching murder in a quiet Broken Arrow neighborhood tested the resolve of a community.
Teachers who demanded fair wages and support left their classrooms to fight for education in Oklahoma. And a city wanting to come to grips with its difficult past vowed to unearth truths by exploring cemeteries where secrets might be kept.
Here is a look back at a few of the more memorable stories in Oklahoma over the past 10 years. Check out an online photo gallery for the complete list of Tulsa World stories that stood out during the decade at tulsaworld.com.
Tulsa’s minor league team gets major league upgrade
For nearly 30 years, the Tulsa Drillers played its home games on the corner of 15th Street and Yale Avenue.
During that time, Tulsa became a stop for several future Major League Baseball players like Sammy Sosa, Ivan Rodriguez, Cody Bellinger and Matt Holiday and provided summer entertainment for baseball fans and families throughout the area.
In its final days, it was clear — thanks to aging — that the team would need a new home.
ONEOK Field, a $39.2 million ballpark in the heart of the Greenwood District, opened in the spring of 2010, at 201 N. Elgin Avenue.
Not only did the stadium function as the new home for the Tulsa Drillers and FC Tulsa soccer, but it served as a harbinger for downtown growth and development.
“No question,” Drillers general manager Mike Melega told the Tulsa World then about the impact of the ONEOK Field. “The new stadium has given us more of a boost than we thought it would.”
Fallin elected state’s first female governor
Saying she was “a small-town girl from Tecumseh,” Mary Fallin, a two-term Republican congresswoman, defeated Democratic Lt. Gov. Jari Askins in 2010 to become Oklahoma’s first female governor.
“I stand before you today humbled by the deep honor and privilege to serve as your governor of the state of Oklahoma,” Fallin said during her inauguration in Oklahoma City in January 2011.
Public trust tested during TPD corruption case
One of the worst corruption scandals in modern Tulsa Police Department history concluded with 11 police officers being accused of criminal behavior, with four eventually being sentenced to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
The city of Tulsa ended up paying nearly $900,000 in legal settlements as a result and 41 people were released from incarceration or had their cases modified due to civil rights violations or other issues with their cases.
U.S. District Judge Bruce Black said the outcome would be “a stain that will live for a generation or more on the Tulsa Police Department.”
The federal probe was costly to the Police Department at the time, Police Chief Chuck Jordan said.
“It was a rough time for our police department,” Jordan told the World five years after the case concluded. “For all the six or seven officers who got in trouble, there were hundreds more out there who wouldn’t even think of doing something like that. And they got painted with that same broad brush, unfortunately.”
Easter holiday shootings shake Tulsa
Over two terrifying days in early April 2012, Alvin Lee Watts and Jacob Carl England — both white men — drove around north Tulsa with the intention of shooting the city’s black residents. Three people were killed and two others injured.
The targeted acts of racial violence stoked fear among residents and caused great concern for the Tulsa Police Department, which frantically sought leads to apprehend the suspects as the cause gained national attention. The Rev. Jesse Jackson — the civil rights leader — even made an appearance in Tulsa to meet with area ministers and call for a federal investigation.
“At this point, fear had set in, and everyone is asking me what they should do,” former Tulsa City Councilor Jack Henderson said at the time. Henderson also told residents then to stay indoors as a precaution until the shooters were caught.
Watts and England were eventually captured following a 17-hour manhunt and later pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill and five counts of malicious intimidation or harassment on account of race, color, ancestry or national origin. They both received no-parole life prison terms in 2013.
“A lot of people were looking at Tulsa at that moment and expecting to see a city divided,” then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett said months after the men were arrested. “What they saw was something very different.”
Crutcher shooting places TPD, city under scrutiny
On Sept. 17, 2016, 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was fatally shot by Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby during an encounter near 36th Street North and Lewis Avenue after his SUV stalled in the street.
The shooting drew international attention and sparked renewed calls for police reform.
Tiffany Crutcher, Terence Crutcher’s twin sister, said she wanted to seek justice for her brother and other people affected in similar ways.
“I’m going to make sure that I don’t rest until we get reforms for this police department in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and we change the culture of this corrupt police department,” Tiffany Crutcher said. “And I believe all the officers involved, they’re going to be held accountable because this family right here, we believe in a higher power.”
Shelby was later charged in the incident before a Tulsa County jury acquitted her of first-degree manslaughter in May 2017.
“I had to make a decision, and I’m going to live with that decision for my entire life,” said Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler after Shelby was acquitted. “I had to charge somebody who is a member of the law enforcement community, and I knew what could be the consequences for that.”