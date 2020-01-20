Movie lovers can again take a journey through cinema history for an entire year with the films chosen for this year’s edition of Turner Classic Movies "Big Screen Classics" returning to local theaters.
These 15 screenings are generally shown on a Sunday and then the following Wednesday, once or twice each date, and they are set for every month (with two in February, May and June) the remainder of the year.
Each film will feature special TCM content as well as trivia with TCM hosts.
These beloved choices, spanning six decades from the “golden age” of Hollywood to film favorites from the ’80s and ’90s, will screen at Cinemark Tulsa, 10802 E. 71st St.; Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive; and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre, 1700 Aspen Creek Drive.
‘An American in Paris’ (screening Jan. 19, 22)
What makes it a classic? Maybe Gene Kelly's "Singin' in the Rain" is considered his masterpiece, but it was the year before that this gorgeous song-and-dance favorite won the Oscar as best picture of 1951, upsetting "A Streetcar Named Desire."
‘Love Story’ (Feb. 9, 12)
What makes it a classic? "Love means never having to say you're sorry," star Ali MacGraw told Ryan O'Neal in this weepie, and we're still not sure what it means. But for those of a certain age, here's a Valentine's week date night.
‘The Color Purple’ (Feb. 23)
What makes it a classic? This powerful drama from Steven Spielberg was the film debut of Oprah Winfrey, and only the second movie for Whoopi Goldberg, and both were nominated for Oscars. It's 35 years since its 1985 release.
‘King Kong’ (March 15)
What makes it a classic? One of the most epic early "talkies" was this 1933 monster-thriller that was oddly romantic as well as suspenseful. There's a reason it's still inspiring new movies, like "Godzilla vs. Kong" later this year.
‘A League of Their Own’ (April 26-27, 29)
What makes it a classic? "There's no crying in baseball," and there's no reason to miss this great comedy about female professional baseball pioneers, a superb movie that's about women and made by women (like director Penny Marshall) from 1993.
‘Airplane!’ (May 17, 20)
What makes it a classic? What do you make of 1980's "Airplane," one of the funniest films ever, according to everyone? Well, you can make a hat, or a brooch, or a pterodactyl flying. Just go see it, unless you prefer movies about gladiators.
‘The Shining’ (May 31, June 3)
What makes it a classic? Jack Nicholson with an axe. The two little girls. The woman in the tub. If you've seen Stanley Kubrick's horrifying 1980 film, you can never forget these images. If you haven't, here's your chances to forge new nightmares for the rest of your life.
‘Annie’ (June 14, 17)
What makes it a classic? Absolutely nothing. Every year with this series, there is one bad movie that Turner Classic Movies sticks into the lineup, and the 1982 family film "Annie" is this year's stinker. Enjoy the songs and Carol Burnett wigging out.
‘The Blues Brothers' (June 28, July 1)
What makes it a classic? It shouldn't have worked. The 1980 movie was an action-comedy fantasy. It was filled with car chases and deadpan comedy. It featured musical performances by James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles. But it did work, thanks to the talents of John Belushi and Dan Ackroyd.
‘Ghost’ (July 19, 22)
What makes it a classic? This unabashed romance-meets-ghost story was the No. 1 box-office hit of 1990, made Demi Moore a star, was up for best picture at the Oscars and turned a 1965 song ("Unchained Melody") into a No. 1 song 25 years later. Yes, it was a phenomenon.
‘Babe’ (Aug. 9, 12)
What makes it a classic? From the filmmaker that gave us the "Mad Max" film series comes the most wonderfully unassuming and life-affirming tale of a little pig who learns to herd sheep and makes friends with a farmer. I'm not crying, you're crying.
‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (Sept. 13-14, 17)
What makes it a classic? Some will say that "Star Wars" was the great science-fiction movie of 1977. Some will say it's this Steven Spielberg masterwork, and they wouldn't be wrong, because it was an equally unforgettable experience to see it in a theater.
‘Psycho’ (Oct. 11-12)
What makes it a classic? There are good Alfred Hitchcock movies. There is great Hitchcock. And then there are a few, like "Psycho," that we're still talking about decades later, and in this case on its 60th anniversary.
‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest’ (Nov. 8-9)
What makes it a classic? Not only did it win the Oscar for best picture, but also best actor (Jack Nicholson), best actress (Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched), best screenplay and best director. Only two other movies have swept the "big five" awards on Oscar night.
‘When Harry Met Sally’ (Dec. 13-14)
What makes it a classic? The American Film Institute has deemed this 1989 Meg Ryan-Billy Crystal classic to be both one of the funniest films ever made as well as one of the most romantic. We agree; it's the perfect rom-com.