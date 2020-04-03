Former Oklahoma State coach Eddie Sutton has finally been voted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The official announcement came on Saturday, but word got out on Friday, and support of Sutton on social media immediately followed from fans, media and former players.
Im not crying.. you crying? #Eddie — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow)
My college coach Eddie Sutton has been elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. I could cry. Thanks, Coach. It’s about damn time. @KentuckyMBB — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman)
Jumping with Joy : finally EDDIE SUTTON elected to the @Hoophall HALL OF FAME / so happy for Eddie & his family ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV)
Darrell Walker, who played for Eddie Sutton at Arkansas and now is coach at Arkansas Little Rock, was with Sutton when the former UK coach learned he had been voted into the Hall of Fame. — Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton)
He’s in! @OSUMBB — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla)
EDDIE!! EDDIE!!! The time is here!!! I am so glad to be a part of his wonderful career!! We all love you coach!!! — Ivan McFarlin (@McFarlinIvan82)
CONGRATS TO “MY COACH, THE COACH & A TRUE COWBOY”! — LONG LIVE THE LEGEND — LOOKS LIKE I DON’T HAVE TO HAVE THIS MADE! MY COACH FINALLY MADE IT!!! BOUT TIME , I LOVE YOU COACH!!! ncaa #EDDIEhof #eddiesutton #gopokes — D.Mason (@dmasonart)
(Congratulations) Eddie Sutton on induction into Hall of Fame! 1958 hitchhiked to Lawrence Ks. see Hogs play in NCAA playoffs! Eddie lost to KSU in 1st. game. 2nd game 3 mins to play Hogs had 54 pts, a soph named Oscar Robertson, had 56! @OU_Football @OSUMBB @OU_MBBall @RazorbackMBB — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer)