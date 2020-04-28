Two men were rescued from rushing flash-flood waters after they took refuge under an east Tulsa bridge when tornado sirens sounded Tuesday evening.
The men heard the tornado sirens and took cover under the 41st Street bridge over Mingo Creek, Tulsa Fire Department District Chief Bryan Lloyd said.
When the rain started, the water rose to their waists "in a matter of minutes," and they couldn't get out, Lloyd said. They were clinging to a cable that was attached to the side of the bridge when emergency workers arrived.
Firefighters and Tulsa Rescue Task Force members lowered life vests to the men from the bridge above and devised a plan to let the current carry them to the side. The plan worked, and firefighters pulled them from the water.
The men were in good spirits when they were treated at the scene by EMSA medics, Lloyd said.