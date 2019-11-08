First down | Story of the game
In relief for TU, Boomer shocks UCF
UCF twice had an 11-point lead Friday. It seemed only a matter of time before the heavily favored Knights would extend their lead and roll to a victory. The Hurricane played the second half without starting quarterback Zach Smith, who sustained a left-knee injury, but backup Seth Boomer was brilliant in relief. On a fourth-and-9 pass, Boomer found Sam Crawford Jr. for a gain of 19 yards. On the next play, Boomer passed to Crawford for a 17-yard TD that tied the score at 31-31. With 5½ minutes remaining, Jacob Rainey booted a 23-yard field goal, and TU claimed a 34-31 triumph and its first win in seven weeks.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Efficient passing game works for TU
The Tulsa offense can’t click unless there’s balance. Quarterbacks Smith and Boomer didn’t get big statistics in the passing game, but their combined efficiency was enough to achieve Philip Montgomery’s desired balance. Smith and Boomer were a combined 16-of-24 for 214 yards. Each QB tossed one TD pass. Neither QB was intercepted. In spite of only 353 yards of total offense, the Hurricane recorded a signature victory. The nature of Smith’s injury was not immediately known, but he was on the sideline during the second half and was putting weight on his left leg.
Third down | Game MVP
Boomer performs heroically
Not until the week of the season opener at Michigan State was it determined Zach Smith, and not Seth Boomer, would be Tulsa’s starting quarterback. It had to have been gut-wrenching for Boomer, who was TU’s starter in eight games last season. Smith took every meaningful snap this season until he injured his left knee in the first half of the UCF game. Boomer coolly managed his opportunity, finishing 6-of-10 passing for 87 yards. With 9:14 left to play, he connected with Crawford on a 17-yard TD pass that tied the score at 31-31.
Fourth down | What’s next
Final home opponent — Houston
Now that Tulsa’s five-game losing streak has ended, and because the Hurricane defense performed beautifully against UCF with three takeaways, Montgomery’s team actually takes some momentum into next week’s open date and preparation for the Houston Cougars. On Nov. 23, the Cougars visit Chapman Stadium for the Hurricane’s final home game of the season.