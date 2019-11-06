UCF at Tulsa 6 p.m. Friday, Chapman Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 2-7, 0-5 AAC; UCF 7-2, 4-1 AAC
All-time series: Tulsa leads 7-3.
Last meeting: Tulsa defeated UCF 35-20 on Nov. 19, 2016, in Orlando, Fla.
FOX23
James Aydelott’s forecast: Clear. Kickoff: 44°.
First down | Top storyline
Playing for pride
Tulsa’s loss to Tulane last week officially ended the Golden Hurricane’s chances for a bowl berth with three games left. The Hurricane has not played in a bowl game since the 2016 Miami Beach Bowl. Friday will be TU’s first game this season without the carrot of a bowl game, but coach Philip Montgomery said he doesn’t expect the situation to faze his team.
Second down | Key matchup
Largest vs. smallest
TU is open about having the smallest enrollment of any school in the FBS with 4,412 students. UCF is the opposite, having the largest enrollment at 66,183 students. Could be just a coincidence, but as TU has stayed near the bottom of the AAC the previous two seasons, the Golden Knights have ruled the conference, winning the past two championships.
Third down | Player to watch
CB Reggie Robinson II
Robinson has emerged as one of TU’s best defensive players. He posted his first career multiple-interception game last week with two against Tulane. Robinson leads the Hurricane in interceptions with three. The week before against Memphis, Robinson led TU with 12 tackles.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
A discrepancy in firepower
From Bill Haisten: Second-year UCF head coach and former Oklahoma quarterback and offensive coordinator Josh Heupel has a record of 19-3. Over their last 35 games, the Golden Knights are 32-3. Because UCF still has a chance of qualifying for the American Athletic Conference championship, Heupel will bring a motivated squad to H.A. Chapman Stadium. In most games, the Golden Hurricane competes like crazy but falls short in the fourth quarter. On Friday, however, there may be too great a discrepancy in firepower. Even if Tulsa plays well, it might be difficult to stay within two touchdowns. With a beautifully balanced offensive attack, the Golden Knights prevail 42-27.