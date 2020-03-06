Art is as much the process as the finished product, a sometimes painfully meticulous and detailed process.
"Just like oils or watercolor or anything else, every artist is going to express themselves in a different way," said scratchboard artist Sally Maxwell. "I happen to be, unfortunately, very meticulous."
With her booth front and center, Maxwell is the featured artist at the 2020 Natureworks Art Show and Sale, having brought her vivid creations to display alongside dozens of others. Oklahoma angler and artist Dave Whitlock is the show's special guest artist this year.
The show, which runs Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., is at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 200 W. Albany St. in Broken Arrow.
Show Director Pete Messler said Natureworks' show ranks among the best with what its artists from across the country bring to the table.
"I don't think you've ever been to an art show that has a better display of classical, beautiful art than this one," Messler said. "And I don't just say that because I'm the art show director, I say that because that's what the artists tell me and they go all over the place."
A pioneer of scratchboarding for more than 50 years, Maxwell said it took some experimentation to get to today's finished products. Formerly a commercial graphic artist for advertisers in magazines and newspapers, Maxwell's husband got her a book and tools on a whim.
From there, Maxwell decided she wanted to turn the technique into a fine art and helped shepherd it into an internationally recognized medium.
Scratchboard is a form of etching, but uses board coated in clay and black ink as the base. Each scratch with a tool removes the black ink down to the white clay, and Maxwell said the magic happens when color fills in the blank white.
Maxwell's art features animals, with pieces beginning as scratched frames before ending up so detailed you can count the hairs on the buffalo. But Maxwell has range beyond stoic and majestic, including a collection featuring some curious monkeys and delicious looking cocktails.
"I love animals," Maxwell said. "I kept forgetting in my youth that people are animals too, and I'm much more forgiving of people now that I realize that. Because of the fur texture and everything, it's just natural to do it.
"The hairline detail, and because this is the only medium you can get hairs that fine in, there's just no other medium you can do that."