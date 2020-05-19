A teenager was fatally shot in what was described as a gunfight on a north Tulsa street Tuesday evening.
Police received multiple calls about people shooting at each other in the 5100 block of North Frankfort Avenue, just north of Chamberlain Park, about 6:15 p.m., Sgt. Matt Rose said.
Witnesses told police a shooting victim was pushed out of an older white Chevrolet Trailblazer at the corner of 51st Place North and Frankfort. The SUV reportedly left the scene, going south on Frankfort, and Rose said police were searching for the vehicle Tuesday night.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, died later at a hospital. Rose said witnesses helped police develop a suspect and that police were searching for that person.
Shell casings marked as evidence were strewn across multiple scenes at 51st, 52nd and 53rd streets north, with Frankfort blocked to traffic as the shooting was investigated.