Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CREEK AND SOUTHERN TULSA COUNTIES... AT 119 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER KELLYVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... CATOOSA... KIEFER... KELLYVILLE... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... GRAY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 199 AND 232. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH