The United Soccer League announced Wednesday its new format to return to play after the league was put on hold March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season will resume July 11, last 13 weeks and end the first weekend in October. Each team will play 16 matches, but since FC Tulsa already tied with Sacramento Republic FC 1-1 before the season was suspended, it will play 15 matches. FC Tulsa’s point from a road draw will be counted in the standings.
Each club is scheduled to play eight home matches and eight road matches; however, FC Tulsa will most likely have one more home match since its first match was on the road.
The league will be divided into eight regionalized groups to limit travel. Five of the eight groups will include four teams, while three groups will consist of five teams to include the 35 clubs. The groups will be announced later.
FC Tulsa will play 12 matches against clubs in its group and three against teams outside its group.
Following a shortened season, the playoffs will be a 16-team regionalized single-elimination tournament. The top two teams in points from each group will qualify for the playoffs. Home-field advantage will be determined by record.