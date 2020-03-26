Spring practice: Early March

Spring game: Mid/late April

Big 12 media days: Mid/late July 

Preseason camp: Early August

Season Openers: Late August/Early September

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

Sports Writer

Frank joined Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. He is an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. 918-581-8387