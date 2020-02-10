A performance by Mary Cogan will christen Utica Square's 29th annual Summer's Fifth Night concert series.
Every Thursday from May 28 to Aug. 20, Utica Square will host an eclectic mix of musical acts from Tulsa and the surrounding area. A recently announced performer lineup includes artists from many genres, including jazz, rock and country.
Shows are free to the public and run from 7 p.m.—9 p.m.
“Summer’s Fifth Night is a treasured Tulsa tradition that allows friends and families to sit back, relax and enjoy a concert each week during the summer months," Utica Square property manager Cassandra Montray said in a news release. "We’re excited to start our 2020 summer series.”
May 28: Mary Cogan (country/pop)
June 4: Mid Life Crisis Band (classic rock)
June 11: Zodiac (pop rock)
June 18: Tulsa Playboys (Western swing)
June 25: Weston Horn & The Hush (power soul funk)
July 2: Denise Hoey & The Boulevard (pop rock)
July 9: Red Dirt Rangers (red dort Americana)
July 16: Stars (pop rock)
July 23: Full Flava Kings (funk/pop)
July 30: Mark Gibson Band (pop rock/blues)
Aug. 6: Hydramatics (west coast jump blues)
Aug. 13: Chris Hyde Band (rock)
Aug. 20: Grady Nichols (pop/jazz)