Two of the area’s longstanding Veterans Day parades will be back on Monday.
The annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. Featuring more than 4,000 participants and 130 entries, the parade is one of the nation’s largest for Veterans Day.
This year marks the 101st anniversary of Tulsa’s — and the nation’s — first Veterans Day, or Armistice Day, as it was originally called, signaling the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
The Tulsa parade traces its unofficial origin to that date.
The parade route will begin at Third Street and Boston Avenue and will wind through downtown to end at Sixth Street and Detroit Avenue.
A free trolley will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will operate from Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave., and stop at six locations along the route.
KTUL, channel 8, will televise the parade.
This year’s honorees include Chuck Jordan, grand marshal; Michael Teague, parade chief of staff; and James Dores “J.D.” Smith, who is being recognized posthumously as parade commander.
The Claremore Veterans Day Parade will kick off at its traditional 11:11 a.m. starting time Monday, a nod to the armistice’s signing on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.
The parade will travel down Will Rogers Boulevard before culminating at the First Baptist Church. The parade will honor Claremore World War II veteran Lewie Shaw as grand marshal. Prior to the parade, the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Expo Center flagpole.
Following the parade, about 12:15 p.m., the annual veterans luncheon will be held at Claremore’s J.R. Hooper VFW. There is no cost for the luncheon, and people will be served until about 2 p.m. or when the food runs out, organizers said.
alcorn-navy
Donald Alcorn Military branch: U.S. Navy Highest rank: RM1 Years of service: 1972-1987
Overseas deployment: Vietnam, USS Missouri
belden-navy
Bernard R. Belden Military branch: Navy Military information: LCI-L5 43/547 Years of service: 1942-46
Overseas deployment: WWII
bell-army
Roger Lee Bell Military branch: Army Military information: 419th Military Police Escort Years of service: 1943-45
Overseas deployment: WWII
brodie-usmc
Donald Brodie Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank: Major Years of service: 1954-1978
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
bwashington-navy
Brian Hollis Washington Military branch: U.S. Navy Highest rank: Petty Officer E5 Years in service: 2002-2006
Overseas deployment: Iraq
camille-airforce
John Stuart Camille Military branch: U.S. Air Force, 20 years
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
carl-airforce
Jim Edward Carl Military branch: U.S. Air Force Highest rank: Lt. Col.
Overseas deployment: WWII,Europe, 86 missions
carriger-navy
Bobby Lee Carriger Military branch: U.S. Navy Highest rank: Master Chief Petty Officer (E9) Years of service: 1957-77
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
crowell-army
John Hill Crowell Military branch: U.S. Army Highest rank: Corporal, 313th Infantry, 79th Division
Years in service: July 1944-July 1946
denton-army
Stephen R. Denton Military branch: Army Highest rank: First lieutenant
Overseas deployment: WWII and Korea
dixon-armyairforce
Clark Hall Dixon Military branch: Army Airforce Highest rank: Staff sergeant
Military information: 881st Bomb Squadron, WWII, Pacific Theater
doyle-usmc
John Edward Doyle Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank: Sgt. Wpns Co 2/7 Heavy Guns Years of service: 1989-94; 1998-2000
Overseas deployment: Gulf War
ellis-airforce
Willie Ellis Military branch: Army Air Corps - U.S. Air Force
Overseas deployments: WWII, Korea (Japanese POW, Bataan Death March, Berlin Airlift).
farmer-navy
Charles "Bo" Farmer Military branch: U.S. Navy Highest rank: Lt. Commander, Flight Surgeon Years in service: 1972-1975
Overseas deployments: Vietnam
fees-armyairguard
Thomas Floyd Fees Military branch: Army Guard, Air Guard
Military information: Active Airforce
fothergill-army
Timothy John Fothergill Military branch: U.S. Army Highest rank: SpE-4 Delta Company 1/20, 11th Light Infantry Brigade Americal Division Years of service: 1969-1971
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
french-armyair
William J. French Jr. Military branch: 8th Army Air Corps Highest rank: B-17 Staff Sergeant Years of service: 1943-45
Overseas deployment: Battle of the Bulge, 35 missions
fritz-army
Martell D. (Bud) Fritz Military branch: U.S. Army Artillery Highest rank: Colonel Years of service: 1961-87
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
guthrie-army
Charles K. Guthrie Military branch: U.S. Army Highest rank: Sergeant, Company E 145th Infantry 37th Division Years of service: 1942-1946
Overseas deployment: WWII
hall-army
Billy Allen "Sonny" Hall Military branch: Army Highest rank: Staff Sgt. 82nd Airborne
Military information: Special Forces Green Beret Medic, Vietnam
hampton-army
Kenneth L. Hampton Military branch: Army
Overseas deployment: Korea
hargett-airforce
Rondal Glenn Hargett Military branch: U.S. Air Force Highest rank: SAC A.1C Years of service: 1951-55
Overseas deployment: Korea
holman-usmc
James D. Holman Military branch: Marine Corps
Military information: Sergeant, 1st Battalion, 7th Regiment, 1st Marine Division
howard-army
James D. Howard Military branch: U.S. Army Highest rank: Colonel Years of service: 1959-1988
Overseas deployment: Vietnam, 1966
hubbard-airforce
Daryl Hubbard Military branch: U.S. Air Force Highest rank: Lt. Col., 306 combat Years in service: 1959-1967
Overseas deployments: Vietnam
hunt-navy
William S. Hunt Military branch: U.S. Navy Years of service: 1943-46
Overseas deployment: WWII
jwashington-navy
John D. Washington
Military branch: U.S. Navy, WWII
kaiser-army
Kenneth David Kaiser Military branch: Army Highest rank: Spec. 4 Years of service: 1966-67
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
kogerman-usmc
William Gustav Kogerman Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank: Lt. Colonel Years of service: 1958-1979
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
layman-navy
Gregg L. Layman Military branch: Navy Highest rank: 2nd Class Petty Officer, Seabees Years of service: 1946
Overseas deployment: Tulagi, Solomon Islands, Pacific
lowrance-airforce
Charles Wayne Lowrance Military branch: Air Force Highest rank: Airman 1st Class
Service: 4023rd Support Squadron, 1955-58 Korea; 506 Fighter Wing, 8th Air Force
malham-armyair
Howard E. Malham Military branch: U.S. Army Air Corps Highest rank: Staff sgt. WWII
Years of service: 1944-1946
mckee-army
Calvin McKee Military branch: Army
Overseas deployments: WWII, Korea
miles-army
Kenneth George Miles Military branch: Army Highest rank: Lt. Col., FA Years of service: 1967
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
miller-usmc
Bobby Wayne Miller Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank: Colonel Years of service: 1967-91
Overseas deployment: Vietnam, helicopter pilot
owens-navy
Thomas Lee Owens Military branch: U.S. Navy Highest rank: E2 Years in service: 1967-1976
Overseas deployments: Vietnam
parker-army
Bill Parker Military branch: Army
Military information: First D-Day invader to set foot on Normandy's Omaha Beach
pickett-army
Roger E. Pickett Military branch: U.S. Army Years in service: 1952-1954
Overseas deployment: Korea
rohde-navy
Richard Earl Rohde Military branch: Navy Highest rank: Chief Petty Officer Years of service: 1963-75
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
russell-army
Thomas Russell Military branch: Army Years of service: 1953-55
Overseas deployment: Korea
sager-navy
Edward Randolph Sager Military branch: U.S. Navy Highest rank: Commander, Aviator, USS Shangri-La, CV 38 Years in service: 1970-87
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
schwab-usmc
Albert E. Schwab Military branch: Marines Highest rank: Private First Class
Military information: Congressional Medal of Honor recipient for actions during the Battle of Okinawa.
simmons-army
Cais Amos Simmons Military branch: Army Highest rank: Sgt. 99th Signal Battalion Years of service: 1942-44 Overseas deployment: WWII
Tribute: Simmons, a first tenor, sang with the Stamps-Baxter quartet while serving in Australia.
sjohnson-army
Seth W. Johnson Military branch: U.S. Army Highest rank: Private 1st class Years in service: 1917-1919
Overseas deployment: WWI, Meuse-Argonne offensive
smith-airforce
Wayne E. Smith Military branch: Air Force Highest rank: Lt. Colonel Years of service: 1972-79
Overseas deployments: WWII, Korea
stout-army
John Maxwell Stout Military branch: Army Highest rank: Captain Years of service: 1943-65 Overseas deployment: WWII
Military information: John was a disabled WWII veteran held incommunicado by Texas for 6 years until his death at 95.
trombka-usmc
Lawrence H. Trombka, M.D. Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps Highest rank: Captain Years of service: 2002-06
Overseas deployment: Afghanistan/Iraq
walker-usmc
Richard W. Walker Military branch: Marine Corps Highest rank: Captain Years of service: 1964-65
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
ward-army
Michael Slater Ward Military branch: Army Highest rank: Specialist 4 Years of service: July 1969-Sept. 1970
Overseas deployment: Vietnam
