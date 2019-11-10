Two of the area’s longstanding Veterans Day parades will be back on Monday.

The annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. Featuring more than 4,000 participants and 130 entries, the parade is one of the nation’s largest for Veterans Day.

This year marks the 101st anniversary of Tulsa’s — and the nation’s — first Veterans Day, or Armistice Day, as it was originally called, signaling the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

The Tulsa parade traces its unofficial origin to that date.

The parade route will begin at Third Street and Boston Avenue and will wind through downtown to end at Sixth Street and Detroit Avenue.

A free trolley will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will operate from Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave., and stop at six locations along the route.

KTUL, channel 8, will televise the parade.

This year’s honorees include Chuck Jordan, grand marshal; Michael Teague, parade chief of staff; and James Dores “J.D.” Smith, who is being recognized posthumously as parade commander.

The Claremore Veterans Day Parade will kick off at its traditional 11:11 a.m. starting time Monday, a nod to the armistice’s signing on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

The parade will travel down Will Rogers Boulevard before culminating at the First Baptist Church. The parade will honor Claremore World War II veteran Lewie Shaw as grand marshal. Prior to the parade, the annual Flag Retirement Ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. at the Expo Center flagpole.

Following the parade, about 12:15 p.m., the annual veterans luncheon will be held at Claremore’s J.R. Hooper VFW. There is no cost for the luncheon, and people will be served until about 2 p.m. or when the food runs out, organizers said.

