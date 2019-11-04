Veterans Day Parade (copy)

Military veterans can enjoy specials during the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 MATT BARNARD

Here are places to find specials for veterans during the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday.

50s Diner

1500 W. Kenosha St. in

Broken Arrow; 918-806-6999

5:30 to 9 a.m. only: Free breakfast to all veterans

Applebee’s

4733 S. Yale Ave.;

918-664-7878

11104 E. 41st St.;

918-664-1400

Free meal for all active duty U.S. military and veterans.

Bonefish Grill

4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-252-3474

Free appetizer for all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.

Coolgreens

5501 E. 41st St.; 918-878-7600

Free entrée to all U.S. veterans with a military ID

Denny’s

45 N. Sheridan Road; 918-836-5300

121 N. 129th East Ave.; 918-437-5800

5 a.m. to noon only: Free build your own Grand Slam for all active, non-active and retired service men and women with military ID or DD214.

Golden Corral

8144 E. 21st St.; 918-665-6355

9711 E. 71st St.; 918-254-5560

5-9 p.m. only: Free “thank you” dinner to all active or former U.S. military members. Dine-in only.

Great Clips

4113 S. Harvard Ave., Suite 4113; 918-340-7109

8112 S. Lewis Ave. Suite E; 918-995-2067

Free haircut or haircut card to all veterans and active service members.

Others can receive a free haircut card to give to veterans with purchase of a haircut.

Logan’s Roadhouse

7588 S. Olympia Ave.; 918-445-3700

3-6 p.m. only: Free meal from the American Roadhouse menu for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel

Olive Garden

1954 Utica Square; 918-743-8993

7019 S. Memorial Drive; 918-254-0082

1301 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow; 918-355-2738

Free entrée from select menu for U.S. veterans and active service members with ID. Dine-in only.

Reasor’s

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. only: Free $5.99 special (2 chicken tenders or 2 piece fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and soda) with proof of military service.

Rib Crib

3232 W. Skelly Drive;

918-447-1400

8040 S. Yale Ave.;

918-492-8627

1601 S. Harvard Ave.;

918-742-2742

Free choice of two meats and one side for veterans and active military

Texas de Brazil

7021 S. Memorial Drive Suite 176; 918-921-7513

50 percent off regular dinner pricing, valid for up to eight veterans/active military per table.

Texas Roadhouse

8204 S. Olympia Ave. West; 918-445-7427

11111 E. 71st St.; 918-461-8891

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only: Free lunch for all veterans and active service members from a list of 10 entrées on a special Veterans Day menu

Tags