Here are places to find specials for veterans during the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday.
50s Diner
1500 W. Kenosha St. in
Broken Arrow; 918-806-6999
5:30 to 9 a.m. only: Free breakfast to all veterans
Applebee’s
4733 S. Yale Ave.;
918-664-7878
11104 E. 41st St.;
918-664-1400
Free meal for all active duty U.S. military and veterans.
Bonefish Grill
4651 W. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow; 918-252-3474
Free appetizer for all active and retired service members with a valid military ID.
Coolgreens
5501 E. 41st St.; 918-878-7600
Free entrée to all U.S. veterans with a military ID
Denny’s
45 N. Sheridan Road; 918-836-5300
121 N. 129th East Ave.; 918-437-5800
5 a.m. to noon only: Free build your own Grand Slam for all active, non-active and retired service men and women with military ID or DD214.
Golden Corral
8144 E. 21st St.; 918-665-6355
9711 E. 71st St.; 918-254-5560
5-9 p.m. only: Free “thank you” dinner to all active or former U.S. military members. Dine-in only.
Great Clips
4113 S. Harvard Ave., Suite 4113; 918-340-7109
8112 S. Lewis Ave. Suite E; 918-995-2067
Free haircut or haircut card to all veterans and active service members.
Others can receive a free haircut card to give to veterans with purchase of a haircut.
Logan’s Roadhouse
7588 S. Olympia Ave.; 918-445-3700
3-6 p.m. only: Free meal from the American Roadhouse menu for all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel
Olive Garden
1954 Utica Square; 918-743-8993
7019 S. Memorial Drive; 918-254-0082
1301 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow; 918-355-2738
Free entrée from select menu for U.S. veterans and active service members with ID. Dine-in only.
Reasor’s
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. only: Free $5.99 special (2 chicken tenders or 2 piece fried chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll and soda) with proof of military service.
Rib Crib
3232 W. Skelly Drive;
918-447-1400
8040 S. Yale Ave.;
918-492-8627
1601 S. Harvard Ave.;
918-742-2742
Free choice of two meats and one side for veterans and active military
Texas de Brazil
7021 S. Memorial Drive Suite 176; 918-921-7513
50 percent off regular dinner pricing, valid for up to eight veterans/active military per table.
Texas Roadhouse
8204 S. Olympia Ave. West; 918-445-7427
11111 E. 71st St.; 918-461-8891
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. only: Free lunch for all veterans and active service members from a list of 10 entrées on a special Veterans Day menu