Vice President Mike Pence met with Black faith leaders in Tulsa on Saturday about race and the needs of their communities and said Tulsa could play a role in the nation’s racial healing.
“It’s remarkable to think of what occurred here in the Tulsa Race Massacre, the destruction of Black Wall Street,” Pence said at the Tulsa Dream Center.
“In conversations with the governor that I’ve had on this topic, … Tulsa can provide a backdrop for how we move our nation forward to a more perfect union, which is the ongoing aspiration of the American people,” Pence said.
The Tulsa Dream Center provides meals in north Tulsa and offers educational, athletic and other activities. Pence visited the Dream Center instead of the Greenwood area, where many residents had said he wasn’t welcome.
Aaron Johnson, administrative pastor of Victory Church and executive director of the Tulsa Dream Center, welcomed Pence, saying he was glad the vice president had come to listen. Gov. Kevin Stitt and U.S. Sen. James Lankford also participated in the discussion.
“We must seek to understand before we seek to be understood,” Johnson said before steering the conversation to housing, education, financial literacy and other topics.
Dr. Howard Hatcher, senior pastor at the International Outreach Ministry and Training Center, said George Floyd’s killing focused the world’s attention in a way that hadn’t been done since Martin Luther King Jr.
“With his last breath, we as a nation and as an international community realized we are all probably taking our own last breaths,” Hatcher said.
“We were witnessing the end of society and approaching civil war in levels that we’ve never imagined.”
Hatcher praised the Trump administration for its work on criminal justice reform and said he was hoping the president would take more steps.
“There is a pathway forward,” Hatcher said. “Tulsa is the perfect place for it to begin.”
Lankford said he had been working to draw attention for the last six years to the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. He said the whole country would pause and look to Tulsa and ask, “What has changed in 100 years?”
Lankford said he had joked with Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, who is African American, that he wished they could write a bill to ban racism. Lankford said that had to be done by individuals and families.
