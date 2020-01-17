An investigation is underway into a Friday incident at Porter Consolidated School that involved a secretly recorded cell phone video that was distributed on social media.
Sheriff Chris Elliott has confirmed there was a report of one student covertly recording another student’s genitalia in a restroom and dispersing that information via social media. He said authorities are not sure how many people viewed the video
Both the suspect and victim are juveniles under the age of 18.
“We are working with the Office of Juvenile Affairs and Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office to see what crime has been committed,” the sheriff said. “This is an ongoing investigation and will be for some time due to everyone involved.”
PCS Superintendent Charles McMahan was attending an out-of-town meeting when he was notified by administrators about the video.
“Once they found out there was a video going around of a sensitive nature, we immediately got Wagoner County involved,” McMahan said late Friday afternoon. “We do not know at this point how much it was passed around.”
WCSO Sergeant Jeff Halfacre confirmed that a school assembly was held to address the issue.
“Numerous kids had direct knowledge of it (video) so they spoke to Wagoner County deputies afterwards,” he noted.
While some students may believe that cell phones were confiscated Friday, both McMahan and Halfacre say no phones were taken.