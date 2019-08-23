Since its first study was published in 2011, the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab and its STAR evaluation system has established itself as the foremost independent leader in the football helmet ratings industry.
With assistance from the Virginia Tech football program, Stefan Duma and his team on the university’s Blacksburg, Virginia, campus have developed a series of impact tests designed to evaluate a given helmet’s ability to reduce dangerous rotations of the head that can occur over the course of a football game. Through their research and testing, the lab has developed a trusted ratings system to assist and inform consumers in their pursuit of the safest helmets on the market.
The Virginia Tech Helmet Lab’s rating system operates on a five-star scale. Its “best available” helmet receives a five-star rating, a “very good” helmet gets four stars, and the ratings go all the way to zero-star helmets, which are listed as “not recommended” for use. According to the lab’s website, “helmets with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk for these impacts compared to helmets with less stars.”
Wondering how the helmets your local high school uses stack up? Check out these ratings for helmets used by local football programs and teams across the country (Note: A lower score indicates better protection.):
Vicis Zero1
Price: $950
Score: 1.92
Rating: HHHHH
Schutt F7
Price: $649
Score: 6.50
Rating: HHHHH
Schutt Vengeance Z10
Price: $210
Score: 6.28
Rating: HHHHH
Riddell SpeedFlex
Price: $409.99
Score: 4.49
Rating: HHHHH
Schutt Air XP Pro
Price: $199.95
Score: 18.22
Rating: HHHH
Xenith X2E+
Price: $289
Score: 2.92
Rating: HHHHH
Schutt Vengeance Pro
Price: $225
Score: 6.44
Rating: HHHHH
Schutt Air XP Pro Q10
Price: $210
Score: 25.77
Rating: HHH