OKMULGEE — For the third time in three months, ballot counting ran late Saturday night at the Muscogee (Creek) Nation complex.
Principal chief candidates David Hill and Bim Stephen Bruner are atop a six-race general election ballot. The pair finished first and second, respectively, in the original Sept. 21 primary and again in the court-ordered Nov. 2 primary election.
Along with principal chief, five National Council seats are also on Saturday’s ballot. In accordance with constitutional amendments approved in 2009, Creek voters get to cast ballots for all legislative seats, regardless of where they reside or are registered to vote.
According to unofficial numbers released Friday afternoon by the tribe’s election board, more than 500 voters cast ballots during the early walk-in period Wednesday and Thursday.
Election results will not be certified until after the conclusion of the appeal period, which starts at 8 a.m. Monday and runs through 5 p.m. Dec. 20.
Inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 4.