Improve Our Tulsa, approved by Tulsa voters in 2013, provided $918.7 million for street and transportation projects and improvements for many …

About Improve Our Tulsa

Ballot summaries

Voters on Tuesday will be asked to vote on three propositions on two ballots.

Propositions 1 and 2 will be on one ballot.

Proposition 1 calls for using sales tax collections to fund $193 million in capital improvements. It would fund parks improvements, new fire trucks and police vehicles, zoo improvements and much more. The projects would be funded through a temporary sales tax that would not raise the city’s overall sales tax rate.

Proposition 2 would establish a permanent sales tax of 0.05 percent to raise money for the city’s "rainy day" fund. It would not increase the city’s overall sales tax rate.

A third proposition, on a separate ballot, calls for using the sale of bonds, financed through property taxes, to fund $427 million in street and transportation improvements. More than $300 million of the proposition would go to fund street improvements, transportation projects and bridge repairs. The projects would be funded through the sale of bonds, funded with property taxes. It would not increase Tulsans’ property tax rate.

Effect on taxes

If all three propositions are approved, Tulsans’ sales tax and property tax rates will remain the same. If one or more of the propositions fails, the projects they include would not be funded and tax rates would decrease accordingly.

Proposition 1 to fund capital improvements, and the streets and transportation proposition would be funded over 6½ years, beginning next year and ending at the end of 2025.

The capital improvements would be funded with sales tax; the streets and transportation projects would be funded through the sale of bonds, funded with property taxes.

Bond funding would extend the length of the program. Sales tax collections to fund capital projects would begin in 2022 and end on July 1, 2025, or when the city has raised $193 million for capital projects, whichever occurs first.

The permanent 0.05 percent sales tax to fund the city’s rainy day fund would begin in 2022.

The Improve Our Tulsa renewal would not increase property or sales sales tax rates because they would not take effect until existing property and sales taxes of equal rates expire.