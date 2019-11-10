Tulsans head to the polls Tuesday to vote on the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal package.
Precincts across the city will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The renewal package is an extension of the $917.8 million Improve Our Tulsa initiative that was approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2013. It includes $427 million for streets and transportation projects, $193 million for capital projects, and $19 million for the city’s Rainy Day Fund.
The proposal does not call for any tax increases. If approved, it would establish a 0.05 percent sales tax to be deposited into the Rainy Day Fund.
The bulk of the funding — more than $300 million — would go to fund street work and transportation projects. But in a shift made possible by the $1 billion investment Tulsans have made in their streets since they approved the 2008 Fix Our Streets package, funding for routine and preventive street maintenance would increase under the proposal while the allocation for major street rehabilitation and reconstruction continues to decline.
The routine and preventive maintenance, city officials say, is less expensive and should result in fewer streets being closed for an extended period of time.
Mayor G.T. Bynum and other city leaders have stressed that the proposal would fund no frills but instead focuses on much-needed improvements to city infrastructure and facilities.
The renewal package allocates $30 million for park facility improvements, $23 million for new fire trucks and apparatus, and $5 million to be dedicated to bicycle-pedestrian infrastructure.
The Police Department would receive nearly $6 million, including $4.5 million for a new helicopter.
Each of the city’s nine council districts would receive $1 million if the Improve Our Tulsa renewal is approved. The money would be used to fund what are being called Community Development Priority projects.
City councilors would work with their constituents to identify eligible projects. The funds would have to go toward a project that serves a public purpose and meets criteria set out by the city. Each project would be subject to approval by the council.
Gilcrease Museum and Tulsa Zoo also would receive funding if the package is approved.
More than $2 million has been allocated for Phase Two improvements to the city’s Animal Welfare Shelter.
With the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre less than two years away, city leaders agreed to allocate $5.34 million for the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Those funds would be combined with private donations to pay for a major expansion and renovation of the center to coincide with the centennial commemoration.