The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.

A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.

Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2020 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.

Voting begins June 21 and will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.

Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published later in the summer.

You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.

Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.

THE CANDIDATES

(In alphabetical order)

QUARTERBACKS

Rovaughn Banks, Union

Wallace Clark, Holland Hall

Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska

Gage Hamm, Coweta

Stephen Kittleman, Jenks

KT Owens, Central

Landen Prows, Inola

Jake Raines, Broken Arrow

Gentry Williams, BT Washington

Mason Williams, Bixby

RUNNING BACKS

Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow

Asher Brewer, Cleveland

CJ Brown, Beggs

Chase Burke, Berryhill

AJ Green, Union

Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley

Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore

Braylin Presley, Bixby

Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa

Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater

RECEIVERS

Cole Adams, Owasso

Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall

Steven Brown, Stillwater

Kelan Carney, Owasso

Dawson James, Berryhill

Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian

Gunnar McCollough, Coweta

Chase Nanni, Wagoner

Dalton Norman, Inola

Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville

Dillon Gilbert, Owasso

Hudson Moseby, Owasso

Logan Nobles, Jenks

Iman Oates, Edison

Lance Petermann, Stillwater

Alex Slaughter, Union

Caleb Townsend, Bixby

Kainan Wade, Cleveland

Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington

Justin Hines, Coweta

Michael Jamerson, Owasso

Holden Martinson, Edison

Chris McClellan, Edison

Luke McEndoo, Stillwater

Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall

Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall

Evan Raines, Verdigris

Isaac Smith, Wagoner

LINEBACKERS

Gabe Brown, Stillwater

Brenden Dye, Owasso

Trey Gause, Wagoner

Cade Gibson, Metro Christian

Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian

Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow

Emaud Triplett, Owasso

Tyson Ward, Jenks

Nick Wedel, Bixby

Braeden Winters, Bartlesville

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Eli Benham, Sperry

Kendal Daniels, Beggs

Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall

Gage Laney, Owasso

Grant Lohr, Jenks

Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington

Jayden Patrick, Jenks

Tevin Williams, Stillwater

Ty Williams, Muskogee

Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian

KICKERS/SPECIAL TEAMS

Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian

Ryan Conner, Claremore

Caden Davis, Bartlesville

Christian Gotcher, Claremore

Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall

Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian

Mason Ford, Coweta

Hagen Hood, Owasso

Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow

Garrett Long, Adair

