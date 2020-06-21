The 2020 All-World Preseason Football Contest presented by Bill Knight Automotive is underway, giving readers the chance throughout the summer to select the best high school football players in the Tulsa area.
A total of 80 players — 10 at each of eight positions — have been selected as candidates.
Nominees were picked on the basis of past performance, projected 2020 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible and may only be selected at one position.
Voting begins June 21 and will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 13. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August.
Our position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published later in the summer.
You may vote once a day per device, and we recommend voting early and often.
Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly updates on who is in the lead, as well as unbeatable high school sports coverage from the Tulsa World.
THE CANDIDATES
(In alphabetical order)
QUARTERBACKS
Rovaughn Banks, Union
Wallace Clark, Holland Hall
Bryce Drummond, Pawhuska
Gage Hamm, Coweta
Stephen Kittleman, Jenks
KT Owens, Central
Landen Prows, Inola
Jake Raines, Broken Arrow
Gentry Williams, BT Washington
Mason Williams, Bixby
RUNNING BACKS
Sanchez Banks, Broken Arrow
Asher Brewer, Cleveland
CJ Brown, Beggs
Chase Burke, Berryhill
AJ Green, Union
Owen Heinecke, Bishop Kelley
Deshawn Kinnard, Claremore
Braylin Presley, Bixby
Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa
Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
RECEIVERS
Cole Adams, Owasso
Bobby Byers, Cascia Hall
Steven Brown, Stillwater
Kelan Carney, Owasso
Dawson James, Berryhill
Kolbe Katsis, Lincoln Christian
Gunnar McCollough, Coweta
Chase Nanni, Wagoner
Dalton Norman, Inola
Derek Sanderson, Metro Christian
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Curtis Fodor, Bartlesville
Dillon Gilbert, Owasso
Hudson Moseby, Owasso
Logan Nobles, Jenks
Iman Oates, Edison
Lance Petermann, Stillwater
Alex Slaughter, Union
Caleb Townsend, Bixby
Kainan Wade, Cleveland
Talon Wheeler, Broken Arrow
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Jaden Brown, B.T. Washington
Justin Hines, Coweta
Michael Jamerson, Owasso
Holden Martinson, Edison
Chris McClellan, Edison
Luke McEndoo, Stillwater
Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
Owen Pazzo, Cascia Hall
Evan Raines, Verdigris
Isaac Smith, Wagoner
LINEBACKERS
Gabe Brown, Stillwater
Brenden Dye, Owasso
Trey Gause, Wagoner
Cade Gibson, Metro Christian
Daymon Levell, Lincoln Christian
Darryan Moss, Broken Arrow
Emaud Triplett, Owasso
Tyson Ward, Jenks
Nick Wedel, Bixby
Braeden Winters, Bartlesville
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Eli Benham, Sperry
Kendal Daniels, Beggs
Marc Gouldsby, Holland Hall
Gage Laney, Owasso
Grant Lohr, Jenks
Keuan Parker, B.T. Washington
Jayden Patrick, Jenks
Tevin Williams, Stillwater
Ty Williams, Muskogee
Chance Wilson, Rejoice Christian
KICKERS/SPECIAL TEAMS
Ben Brown, Rejoice Christian
Ryan Conner, Claremore
Caden Davis, Bartlesville
Christian Gotcher, Claremore
Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
Jonah Edwards, Victory Christian
Mason Ford, Coweta
Hagen Hood, Owasso
Maurion Horn, Broken Arrow
Garrett Long, Adair