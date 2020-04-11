More than six dozen people are now awaiting the outcome of swab tests taken Friday in the Wagoner High School parking lot to determine if they are affected by the coronavirus.
The testing for COVID-19 was held at a drive-thru clinic hosted by the Wagoner County Health Department. Patrons either suffer from known virus symptoms — fever higher than 100.4 degrees, cough or shortness of breath — or have been in contact with someone who has it.
Their concerns are well justified. As of Friday, Wagoner County registered the fourth largest number of positive coronavirus cases in Oklahoma with 67 and has had four deaths related to the virus.
Because of those numbers, health department officials expected a much larger turnout at the Wagoner drive-through testing site. Nonetheless, those who participated appeared to appreciate the opportunity to be tested.
Five individuals were turned away for not meeting testing criteria.
“People are calming down as far as testing goes,” said Kaitlan Thatcher, level 1 health educator for the county health department. “A lot of people are getting used to the fact that nothing really changes if you do get a positive (result). It’s becoming more normal to them. COVID-19 is here, and even if you do get a positive, you are still staying home to treat those symptoms.”
As drivers pulled up to the testing site, they were asked if they had any symptoms or had been in contact with anyone who had tested positive. They responded with either a thumbs up or thumbs down gesture and moved on to the next stops for information intake and then screening.
About a dozen nurses conducted the testing, including staff with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and a few volunteers.
More than 150 tests were available for the Wagoner County event, and those who were swabbed were a mix of all ages.
“People from all over have come in to help today,” Thatcher noted.
WCHD Regional Health Education Supervisor Jessica Milberger said tests conducted at the Wagoner drive-thru testing site will be sent to Oklahoma State University for evaluation. Results may come as early as next week and be reported in state numbers within 24 hours of Wagoner County receiving them.
Health department officials will notify families of any positive results before those numbers are added to the state totals.
Upcoming drive-thru testing events include Nowata, Craig, Delaware, Ottawa and Rogers counties. Dates and times will be announced by the county health departments.
Gallery: Drive-thru COVID-19 testing held in Wagoner
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 tests at a Wagoner County Health Department drive thru testing site at Wagoner High School Friday, April 10, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cars line up at Wagoner High School as Medical personnel administer COVID-19 tests at a Wagoner County Health Department drive thru testing site at Wagoner High School Friday, April 10, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
