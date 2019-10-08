After several delays due to the weather, the Wagoner Elks Lodge No. 2838 held its annual golf tournament on Sept. 21 at the Sequoyah State Park course.
This time the day was perfect without rain.
Brady McDonald, Curtis Collbura, Brian Rockwell and Anthony Caves finished first. Ron McGill, Rex Waggoner, Ralph Moore and Ron McGill, Jr., were second.
Steve Judd was closest to the pin and Rob Sayre had the longest drive.
After the competition, the participants went to the Sequoyah Lodge for presentation of trophies, door prizes and dinner.
The money made from the tournament will be divided between Blue Star Mothers and CASA.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors and the teams that participated in the tournament,” said Betty Cox of the Elks Lodge. “We give special recognition to Henry Woods for organizing the tournament.”