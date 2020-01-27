The Mu Alpha Theta Math Club at Wagoner High School is presented with a $1,750 donation from the Wagoner Masonic Lodge for expenses they incur with their various club projects. Club members Ashley Jobe and Hayden Crafton, along with club advisor John French Jr., accept the contribution from Worshipful Master Jamie Fulk, PDGM James Gardner, Past Masters Tony Lowe, Rick Moore, Roy Nichols, Don Linvill, James Billinger, John Cooper, Tim Whiteside and Steven Cox and Master Mason James Albrook. PHOTO COURTESY OF TONY LOWE