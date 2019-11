When trick-or-treaters stopped by the home of Don and Kelli Butcher at 907 S. E. 5th Street in Wagoner for Halloween, they saw a fall and holiday display that earned them recognition from the Wagoner Rose Garden Club for having the Yard of the Week. The Butchers maintain a well-manicured yard and spectacular flowers throughout the year. Pictured is Marvell Smith, Kelli's mother, who also lives at the home. PHOTO COURTESY OF PAULA TEMPLETON