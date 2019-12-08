Almost 100 floats paraded on Cherokee Street as the annual Wagoner Christmas Park was held on Thursday, Dec. 5.
A good crowd got to see the Disney-themed show with many wonderful floats, music and creativity on display.
Red Bud Physical Therapy won the overall crown for the best float as well as first in the Commercial Division.
Casey's General Store was second and Cross H Auction, Tack & Home Decor was third to round out the Commercial entries.
Road Warriors 4 Christ was first in the Civic Non-Profit. The First United Methodist Church was second and the City of Wagoner Library was third.
In the Youth and School Division, Girls Scouts No. 973 was first. C.A.R.D. Head Start was second and the Cub Scouts Pack No. 600 was third.
Cash prizes were awarded as follows: First place $100, second $75 and third $50.