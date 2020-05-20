Wagoner Salutatorian Jaden Snyder

Jaden Snyder is the son of Jason and Jaime Snyder. He graduates with a 4.28 grade point average.
Snyder is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Wagoner County Youth Leadership.
He is a student athlete with the Bulldog football and soccer programs, earning All-State honorable mention, District 4A-4 Special Teams Most Valuable Player and All-World honors in football.
As a community volunteer, he provides lunches for the elderly and helps feed kids in underprivileged neighborhoods.
To his fellow graduates, “Give 100 percent in everything that you do and you will be successful.”