Wagoner Salutatorian Jodi Scroggins

Jodi Scroggins is the daughter of Tobey Scroggins and Shawn Scroggins. She graduates with a 4.21 grade point average.
Scroggins is a member of National Honor Society, Business Professionals of America and Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT).
She is a member of United Church and has been actively involved in volunteer work throughout the community, including with the Special Olympics dinner and with the Wagoner Trunk-or-Treat.
To her fellow classmates, “You don’t have to be the best, you just have to be the best you!”