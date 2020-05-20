Wagoner Valedictorian Ashley Adair

Ashley Adair is the daughter of Steve and Darlene Adair. She graduates with a 4.38 grade point average.
Adair is a member of National Honor Society, the science club, Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT), the Spanish Club, student council and cheerleading and was junior class president.
She is a student athlete in the Lady Bulldog track, cross country and basketball programs and has won multiple athletic honors, including two State Champion relay titles in 2018. She has set many school records with running times.
Adair is a school volunteer and is involved in health/fitness outreach to Wagoner youth, with Cherokee Nation Elder Care and in Wagoner City Park clean-up projects. She is a lifeguard for the Wagoner Water Park.
To her fellow graduates, “My advice is to put God first in your life and to practice the ‘Golden Rule’. Treat others as you would like to be treated.”