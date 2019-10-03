Crossing guard Jeff Tyson blocks traffic on 21st Street as students cross to Council Oak Elementary School as part of National Walk to School Day on Wednesday. The day is observed on the first Wednesday in October and began in 1997.MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Linda Walters and her granddaughter Allison, a second-grader at Council Oak Elementary School, wait in Woodward Park to walk to school as part of National Walk to School Day on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Parents, students and faculty are illuminated by a flashers from a Tulsa police vehicle as they leave from Woodward Park on their way to Council Oak Elementary School as part of National Walk to School Day on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Parents, students and faculty walk to Council Oak Elementary School, 1920 S. Cincinnati Ave., as part of National Walk to School Day on Wednesday. Photos by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World