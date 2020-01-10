Walmart is offering free wellness services and resources Saturday in Tulsa.
The services will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Tulsa Walmarts.
Flu activity is high in the country and is expected to continue for weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Oklahoma has seen 431 hospitalizations or deaths this flu season. More than 170 million flu vaccines have been distributed countrywide, but that is just more than half the U.S. population.
Along with affordable flu shots, Walmart is offering free health screenings, other low-cost immunizations and an opportunity to talk with a local pharmacist and other health and wellness professionals.
Since 2014, Walmart has conducted more than 4.4 million free screenings during the quarterly events.