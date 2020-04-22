Watch a Tulsa World virtual town hall: Challenges facing local nonprofit groups

Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
TODAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...
NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND
WASHINGTON OK.

* FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING

* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST ACROSS PORTIONS OF
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA THRU THE DAY TODAY AS A STRONG UPPER LEVEL
DISTURBANCE MOVES OVER THE REGION. THESE STORMS WILL HAVE A
TENDENCY TO TRAIN OVER THE SAME AREAS, PRODUCING SWATHS OF
LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH
FLOODING. THE HEAVY RAINFALL THREAT WILL END QUICKLY FROM WEST
TO EAST THIS EVENING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
132 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

BENTON                CARROLL               CRAWFORD
MADISON               WASHINGTON AR

IN WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

FRANKLIN              SEBASTIAN

IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

CHEROKEE              MUSKOGEE              OKFUSKEE
SEQUOYAH

IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA

ADAIR                 CRAIG                 CREEK
DELAWARE              MAYES                 NOWATA
OKMULGEE              OSAGE                 OTTAWA
PAWNEE                ROGERS                TULSA
WAGONER               WASHINGTON OK

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

CHOCTAW               HASKELL               LATIMER
LE FLORE              MCINTOSH              PITTSBURG
PUSHMATAHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTLERS, BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE,
BERRYVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLAREMORE, CLAYTON, EUFAULA,
EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, FORT SMITH, GROVE, HUGO,
HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH,
OKMULGEE, OZARK, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, POTEAU, PRYOR, ROGERS,
SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH,
TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, WAGONER, AND WILBURTON.
Watch a Tulsa World virtual town hall: Challenges facing local nonprofit groups

Find all of the links to coronavirus content in this Tulsa World Special report

The fifth Tulsa World “Let’s Talk” virtual town hall looks at the challenges facing local nonprofit groups because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

The town hall forums are being moderated by Wayne Greene, editorial page editor of the Tulsa World.

The forums are being sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Read a story about what was discussed: Tulsa charities face a COVID-19 ‘paradox’ as needs increase while donations fall

